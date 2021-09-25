BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $138,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $874.62 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $901.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $854.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

