Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $161,268.32 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.00355884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000708 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

