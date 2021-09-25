Bitradio (BRO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $227.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $78,892.43 and approximately $227.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.19 or 0.00592545 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,426,042 coins and its circulating supply is 10,426,037 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.