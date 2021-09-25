BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $21,394.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $109.59 or 0.00259609 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00122196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00159606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.