Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Hits New 52-Week High at $543.79

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $543.79 and last traded at $541.55, with a volume of 1207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $533.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $29,485,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $2,310,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

