Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.90.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $875,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $3,201,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $1,625,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

