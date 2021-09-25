Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

