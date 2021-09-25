Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.15.

Several analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BECN stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

