BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BWAGF opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59. BAWAG Group has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $55.59.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

