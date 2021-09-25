Barings LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

