Barings LLC Cuts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,216 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

