Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 418 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pentair were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

