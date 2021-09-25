Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

