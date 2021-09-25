Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Baker Hughes by 67.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,790,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,472,034. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

