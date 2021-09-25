Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after buying an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.