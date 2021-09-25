Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $19.77 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,517 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

