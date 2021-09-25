B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 41.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,095,000 after acquiring an additional 135,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,103 shares of company stock worth $11,139,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.44.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $649.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $576.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $653.54.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

