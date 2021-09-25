B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,631 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $130.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.68 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.21.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 789,790 shares of company stock worth $92,684,534. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

