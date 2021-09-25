AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.06.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $226.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.01. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

