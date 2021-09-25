AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,785.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus cut AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,651.89.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,704.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,603.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,497.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $30.93 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

