AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Charles Pleas III Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,704.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,603.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,497.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

