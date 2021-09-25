Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Trading Up 5.5%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) was up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.74 and last traded at $94.55. Approximately 1,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 477,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Atkore by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atkore by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

