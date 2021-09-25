Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $21.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. 1,444,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

