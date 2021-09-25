ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASAZY opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.