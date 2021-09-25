ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Shares of ASAZY opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
