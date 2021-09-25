Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $288.35 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $288,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $433.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $445.92 and a 200-day moving average of $428.48. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.