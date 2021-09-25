Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $200.12 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,005,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,833 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 7.06% of Veracyte worth $200,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,015,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,716,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,759,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 428,450 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of VCYT opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.