Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,395,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,628 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $227,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $40.01 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.