Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $178,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

