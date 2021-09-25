Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.75% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $326,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $4,649,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,822.86.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,937.22 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,870.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,595.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

