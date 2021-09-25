Arnon Rosenthal Sells 100,000 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arnon Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alector alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Alector in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 100.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Alector by 116,307.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 182.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.