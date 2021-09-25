Arion Trading 20.8% Lower This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $50,253.48 and $18.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00070447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00107122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00141824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,756.00 or 0.99985385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.26 or 0.06796315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.65 or 0.00766214 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,685,178 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

