Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

ARNGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ARNGF opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

