Arepacoin Price Down 35.2% Over Last 7 Days (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $51,357.47 and $6.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,179,550 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

