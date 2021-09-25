Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $182.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

