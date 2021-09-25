Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.60. AON reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

AON stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.17. The stock had a trading volume of 891,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,474. AON has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $302.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in AON by 44.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

