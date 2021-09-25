ANON Hits Market Cap of $38,493.18 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $38,493.18 and approximately $64.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002211 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00072823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00107787 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

