Analyzing Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cloudward has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys Game Technology has a beta of 5.16, meaning that its stock price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cloudward and Elys Game Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudward N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elys Game Technology $37.27 million 3.09 -$9.94 million ($0.45) -11.00

Cloudward has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elys Game Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudward and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudward N/A N/A N/A Elys Game Technology -22.75% -32.39% -20.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Cloudward shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cloudward and Elys Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudward 0 0 0 0 N/A Elys Game Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Elys Game Technology has a consensus price target of $7.91, indicating a potential upside of 59.73%. Given Elys Game Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Cloudward.

Summary

Elys Game Technology beats Cloudward on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloudward Company Profile

Cloudward, Inc. engages in the development of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud snippets, a piece of JavaScript code for websites. The company was founded by Daniel J. A. Kolke in May 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Valley, WA.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other. The Betting Establishments segment offers leisure betting products to retail customers directly through online distribution on websites, betting shop establishment, or third party agents that manages white-label websites and land-based retail venue. The Betting Platform Software and Services segment delivers platform and virtual sports products to betting operators. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

