Analysts Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price at $27.80

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get The RealReal alerts:

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,795 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.59. 2,267,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The RealReal has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.