Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target at $36.67

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

