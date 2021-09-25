Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT at $149.06

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.06.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $96.02. 1,380,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $89.65 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

