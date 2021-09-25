Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $175.08

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.77.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday.

CYBR stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.66. 280,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,660. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $4,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

