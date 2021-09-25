Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Target Price at $25.90

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

