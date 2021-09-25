Analysts Offer Predictions for Herc Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Herc in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

HRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.17.

HRI opened at $159.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $160.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,601,000 after purchasing an additional 67,237 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at $152,209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 120.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after acquiring an additional 695,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at $93,473,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

