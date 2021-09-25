Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce $34.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.55 billion and the highest is $35.55 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $33.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $144.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.70 billion to $147.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $145.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.67 billion to $149.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Home Depot.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $337.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.