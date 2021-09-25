Analysts Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $160.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.00 million and the highest is $162.78 million. Switch reported sales of $128.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $599.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.20 million to $601.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $701.26 million, with estimates ranging from $683.34 million to $714.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. 1,078,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,810,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

