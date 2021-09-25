Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after buying an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,844,000 after buying an additional 1,289,792 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,254,000 after buying an additional 1,246,129 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 96.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,188,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 485,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,746. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

