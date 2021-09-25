Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Post $3.86 EPS

Brokerages expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05. Lennox International posted earnings of $3.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LII. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Lennox International by 108,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lennox International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Lennox International by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $308.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $261.44 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

