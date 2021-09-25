Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of GO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,623. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $48.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,120 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.