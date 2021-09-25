Analysts Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Geron posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

GERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.13. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after buying an additional 1,457,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 316,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Geron by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 115,453 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Geron by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 262,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

