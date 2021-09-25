Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce $16.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $66.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million.

NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.59. 28,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,247. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $176.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $14,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 78,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 38.4% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

